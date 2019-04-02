|
|
David A. Pedrick
August 28, 1944 - March 30, 2019
New Windsor, NY
David A. Pedrick, of New Windsor, entered into rest on Saturday, March 30, 2019. He was 74.
Son of the late Howard E. and Dorothy M. (Cooper) Pedrick, he was born on August 28, 1944 in Newburgh.
David was a retired salesman for Walmart in Newburgh and a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church.
Survivors include two brothers, John R. Pedrick and his wife Deborah of Wallkill and Douglas Pedrick and his wife Louise of Newburgh; a sister, Linda Pedrick of Newburgh; nephews Zachary, Trevor, Matthew, Anthony, Andrew, Thomas and Christopher; nieces Meghan and Nathalie; great nephews, David and Shawn; great niece, Emily and brother-in-law, Jan Arnoldi of Denmark.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by a sister Jean Ann Arnoldi.
Visitation will take place on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at White, Venuto & Morrill FCS, 188 N. Plank Rd., Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00 am on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations in David's memory can be made to the Town of Newburgh Animal Shelter, 569 Gidney Avenue, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto & Morrill FCS, 562-6550 or visit www.WhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019