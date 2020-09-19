1/1
David Allen Snell
1958 - 2020
David Allen Snell
May 3, 1958 - September 16, 2020
Slate Hill, NY
David Allen Snell, 62, of Slate Hill, NY died unexpectedly on September 16, 2020 at Garnet Medical Center, Middletown, NY. David was born May 3, 1958 in Warwick, NY, the son of Charles and Barbara C. (Logan) Snell.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1977 to 1984 in the 82nd Airborne First 504 Airborne Infantry at Fort Bragg, NC. He worked at the Orange County Correctional Facility, Goshen, NY as a Correction Officer for the last 18 years.
He is survived by his father, Charles Snell; his children, Dion Snell and Sterling Mylchreest; his siblings: Patricia Snell, Gary Snell, Barbara Bishop and Andrea Minor. He is predeceased by his mother, Barbara Snell and his brother, Charles "Cha-Chee" Snell and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Memorial Service with Military Honors and to Celebrate David's life will be held 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Orange County Veterans Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in David's name to Hudson Valley Honor Flight, PO Box 375, Walden, NY 12586.
Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen; to leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Memorial service
03:15 PM
Orange County Veterans Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
September 19, 2020
Thank you, David, for the honor of your trust and friendship. Heartfelt condolences to all who mourn your passing. With love.
Anonymous
