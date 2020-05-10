David Anthony Marcos
September 1, 1942 - May 6, 2020
Warwick, NY
David Anthony Marcos, 77 of Warwick, NY, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
Born September 1, 1942 to Emilio Handal Marcos and Louise Falanga, David was raised in Jersey City, NJ. Graduating high school early at age 16, David attained a B.S. in Chemistry from Farleigh Dickinson University at the age of 20 and subsequently enrolled in Seton Hall Medical School. Compelled by a sense of duty during the Vietnam War, he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1964 and proudly served his country. He attended the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, CA, and was later assigned to the Army Security Agency, serving at Kagnew Station in Asmara, Eritrea as an Arabic linguist. David left the army in 1968 and went on to work in the chemical industry in the tri-state area. Years later he enjoyed his retirement and worked at Davis Shooting Sports near his home.
David is survived by his wife of 50 years, Eileen Schweizer Marcos; his eldest son, David James and his wife, Amy, his youngest son, Matthew Thomas; his grandchildren, Nathanael, Alexander, Zachary; David's sister, Roseanne Marcos; and his nephew, Alfred (Jimmy) DiRenzo. Upholding the values instilled in them by their father, David's two sons pursued careers in international security and diplomacy, devoting themselves to protecting the country that he loved so dearly.
His family and countless others loved him and were honored to have David in their lives. Foremost, David was a family man and kept up strong ties with relatives around the world, effortlessly conversing with family – sometimes simultaneously – in Arabic, Spanish, Italian, and English. Weekend outings with his sons often included boating, fishing, shooting rifles, and a shared pizza in the back of the family car. He was delighted by his grandsons who adored him beyond words and who, along with his sons, inherited his quiet strength, commanding presence, nature-loving sensibility, easy laugh, and big heart. David was also devoted to his fellow servicemen and military veterans. His family and friends will honor his memory by loving those around them, telling it like it is, and showing compassion always. David will be deeply missed by all those whose lives he touched.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Disabled American Vets (DAV) VA Regional Office, 245 West Houston St., Room 204, New York, NY 10014 (https://www.dav.org/) or the Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365 (https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/donate/).
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private burial arrangements in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ have been made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, please visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
September 1, 1942 - May 6, 2020
Warwick, NY
David Anthony Marcos, 77 of Warwick, NY, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
Born September 1, 1942 to Emilio Handal Marcos and Louise Falanga, David was raised in Jersey City, NJ. Graduating high school early at age 16, David attained a B.S. in Chemistry from Farleigh Dickinson University at the age of 20 and subsequently enrolled in Seton Hall Medical School. Compelled by a sense of duty during the Vietnam War, he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1964 and proudly served his country. He attended the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, CA, and was later assigned to the Army Security Agency, serving at Kagnew Station in Asmara, Eritrea as an Arabic linguist. David left the army in 1968 and went on to work in the chemical industry in the tri-state area. Years later he enjoyed his retirement and worked at Davis Shooting Sports near his home.
David is survived by his wife of 50 years, Eileen Schweizer Marcos; his eldest son, David James and his wife, Amy, his youngest son, Matthew Thomas; his grandchildren, Nathanael, Alexander, Zachary; David's sister, Roseanne Marcos; and his nephew, Alfred (Jimmy) DiRenzo. Upholding the values instilled in them by their father, David's two sons pursued careers in international security and diplomacy, devoting themselves to protecting the country that he loved so dearly.
His family and countless others loved him and were honored to have David in their lives. Foremost, David was a family man and kept up strong ties with relatives around the world, effortlessly conversing with family – sometimes simultaneously – in Arabic, Spanish, Italian, and English. Weekend outings with his sons often included boating, fishing, shooting rifles, and a shared pizza in the back of the family car. He was delighted by his grandsons who adored him beyond words and who, along with his sons, inherited his quiet strength, commanding presence, nature-loving sensibility, easy laugh, and big heart. David was also devoted to his fellow servicemen and military veterans. His family and friends will honor his memory by loving those around them, telling it like it is, and showing compassion always. David will be deeply missed by all those whose lives he touched.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Disabled American Vets (DAV) VA Regional Office, 245 West Houston St., Room 204, New York, NY 10014 (https://www.dav.org/) or the Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365 (https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/donate/).
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private burial arrangements in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ have been made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, please visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 10 to May 11, 2020.