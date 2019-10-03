|
|
David Brian Ellis, Sr.
June 24, 1952 - September 15, 2015
Cookeville, Tennessee
On Sunday, September 15th David Brian Ellis, loving father and grandfather, passed away at his home after a valiant struggle with cancer. He was 67 years old. David was born in Newburgh, NY, the son of the late Thomas Ellis Jr. and Genevieve Napoli Ellis. He resided in the Newburgh area until 2015 when he retired to Tennessee.
David will be missed by siblings and family, especially sons: Arthur, Chris, Steven, Tommy and their families. David was predeceased by his son, David Jr.; sister, Doreen and brother, Michael. He is survived by his brothers: Steven, Thomas and Joseph; sisters, Rae Ellis and Denise Vega and several nieces and nephews.
David served in the U.S. Army with honor. David had many interests, including a love of cooking. He owned an Italian restaurant in Montgomery, NY, and later moved to a lifelong career in the trucking industry. For those who wish to say goodbye, services will be held later this year in the Newburgh area. Please email [email protected] with your contact information and you will be notified as to the date and location.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019