David C. DeGroat
August 28, 1946 - April 18, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
David C. DeGroat, age 72, a life long resident of Port Jervis, entered into eternal rest, Thursday, April 18, 2019 at St. Joseph's Place, Port Jervis, NY. David was born in Port Jervis, NY on August 28, 1946. He was the son of the late Harold and Frances Smith DeGroat. On March 15, 1964 David married Terrance "Terry" Rynearson DeGroat, celebrating 55 years of marriage. David retired from the Dept. of Public Works for the City of Port Jervis after many years of service. He was a life member of Hose Co. #6, Port Jervis Fire Dept.
David is survived by his wife Terrance at home; his sons: David DeGroat at home, Richard DeGroat and his fiancé, Michele Myslinski, Kurt Degroat and his fiancé, Aimee Keane, all of Port Jervis. David is also survived by his beloved grandchildren: Amanda, Bobbie, Mykila, Trevor and Gavin; his four great-grandchildren: Mya, Kassidy, Elijah and Colton; his two brothers, Harold DeGroat of Sparrowbush, and Robert DeGroat of Port Jervis; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Audrey and Michael Doss, Lori And William Bonomalo, Joan and James Osczepinski, Kathy and Courtney Dow, and Christy Kessock along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, his close friends, Tara Sauschuck and Tracy Pew and his fur baby, Tommycat.
Services will be private. Cremation will take place at HG Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg, PA. The DeGroat family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at St. Joseph's Place for their professional and loving care shown to David and his family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Port Jervis-Deerpark Humane Society, Route 209, Port Jervis, NY 12771.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directions or to send condolence note to the family, visit knight-auchmoody.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 19 to Apr. 26, 2019