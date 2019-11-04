|
David C. Gibson, Sr.
July 7, 1947 - November 2, 2019
Napanoch, NY
David C. Gibson Sr., passed away surrounded by his family and close friends on November 2, 2019. David was born July 7, 1947 in Margaretville, NY to Mae Gibson and the late Clifford "Hoot" Gibson.
David grew up in Andes, NY where he met the love of his life, wife Shirley of 55 years. They later planted their roots in Napanoch, NY where they raised their eight children.
David was a devoted son, husband, brother, father-in-law, grandfather, great grandfather and uncle as well as a very devoted Napanoch fireman for 50 years.
David belonged to several organizations through the years such as FASNY, Ulster County Firemen's Association, Order of the Blue Vests, Chief Association and Ulster County Fire Districts.
David is survived by his mother, Mae Gibson of West Palm Beach, FL; his twin brother, Donald Gibson and his wife, Sylvia of Hamden, NY; brother, Andrew Gibson of West Palm Beach, FL; his loving wife of 55 years and his eight children, William Gibson and fiancé, Sharon of Napanoch, Lisa Slegona and her husband, John of Ellenville, David Gibson Jr. and his fiancé, Chris of Napanoch, Jean Derrick of Grahamsville, Lance Gibson and his fiancé, Connie of Accord, Gerald Gibson and his fiancé, Lynn of Napanoch, Amanda Bou and her husband, Frank of Hurleyville and Rebecca Horvath and her husband, Brian of Ellenville.
David's grandchildren, Jonathan Slegona, Annmarie Baul and her husband, Christopher, John Slegona III, Michael Alvarez, Jessica Derrick Caitlyn Gibson, Cheyenne Gibson, Chelsea Gibson, Lance Gibson II, Austin Gibson, Briana Gibson, Gerald Gibson II, Jazzalyn Gibson, Raiden Gibson, Collin Gibson, Justin Gibson, Kiona Bou, Emily Bou, Hailey Horvath, Kayleigh Horvath, Lily Horvath, Kayla Gibson and Marissa Avery. Great grandchildren, Brooke Baul, Dalilah Baul, Damien Urlich and two on the way. Lastly several close friends and his brothers at Napanoch Fire Department.
David was predeceased by his father, Clifford "Hoot" Gibson; his grandson, Brian Daniel Horvath II; and several aunts and uncles and his brothers-in-law, Gerald Hammond and Richard Hammond and sister-in-law, Maryellen Gibson.
Visiting will be held on Thursday, November 7th from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Loucks Funeral Home, 79 N. Main St., Ellenville. A Firematic service is scheduled for that evening at 7:30 p.m. A Celebration of David's life will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 8th at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Fantinekill Cemetery.
