Rev. Dr. David E. Laws
June 19, 1939 - May 5, 2020
Monticello, NY
Rev. Dr. David Edward Laws of Monticello, a retired butcher and pastor, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the Catskill Regional Medical Center in Harris. He was 80.
The son of the late Moses Laws and Anna Louise Chapelle Laws, he was born June 19, 1939 in Brooklyn.
David was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Besides working previously as a butcher, he was also a pastor serving the Heaven Bound Church of God in Christ, in New Hampton. It was his greatest joy serving God and His church.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years: Dorothy Schaff Laws, at home; a daughter: Michelle Laws; two stepdaughters: Christine Kinne (Chris) and Linda Forshay; four grandchildren: Michael, Chante, Stephanie and Jadya; and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two sons: David and Keith; and a sister: Patricia "Patsy".
Due to our current health crisis, his funeral service will be held privately for the immediate family and burial will be held at the Sullivan County Veterans Cemetery in Liberty.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the crowd fund that has been established with the funeral home. To donate please go to his obituary on our website.
Arrangements under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
June 19, 1939 - May 5, 2020
Monticello, NY
Rev. Dr. David Edward Laws of Monticello, a retired butcher and pastor, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the Catskill Regional Medical Center in Harris. He was 80.
The son of the late Moses Laws and Anna Louise Chapelle Laws, he was born June 19, 1939 in Brooklyn.
David was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Besides working previously as a butcher, he was also a pastor serving the Heaven Bound Church of God in Christ, in New Hampton. It was his greatest joy serving God and His church.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years: Dorothy Schaff Laws, at home; a daughter: Michelle Laws; two stepdaughters: Christine Kinne (Chris) and Linda Forshay; four grandchildren: Michael, Chante, Stephanie and Jadya; and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two sons: David and Keith; and a sister: Patricia "Patsy".
Due to our current health crisis, his funeral service will be held privately for the immediate family and burial will be held at the Sullivan County Veterans Cemetery in Liberty.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the crowd fund that has been established with the funeral home. To donate please go to his obituary on our website.
Arrangements under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 8 to May 9, 2020.