David E. Laws
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rev. Dr. David E. Laws
June 19, 1939 - May 5, 2020
Monticello, NY
Rev. Dr. David Edward Laws of Monticello, a retired butcher and pastor, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the Catskill Regional Medical Center in Harris. He was 80.
The son of the late Moses Laws and Anna Louise Chapelle Laws, he was born June 19, 1939 in Brooklyn.
David was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Besides working previously as a butcher, he was also a pastor serving the Heaven Bound Church of God in Christ, in New Hampton. It was his greatest joy serving God and His church.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years: Dorothy Schaff Laws, at home; a daughter: Michelle Laws; two stepdaughters: Christine Kinne (Chris) and Linda Forshay; four grandchildren: Michael, Chante, Stephanie and Jadya; and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two sons: David and Keith; and a sister: Patricia "Patsy".
Due to our current health crisis, his funeral service will be held privately for the immediate family and burial will be held at the Sullivan County Veterans Cemetery in Liberty.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the crowd fund that has been established with the funeral home. To donate please go to his obituary on our website.
Arrangements under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Burial
Sullivan County Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vaninwegen-Kenny Inc Funeral Home
401 Broadway
Monticello, NY 12701
(845) 794-4141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved