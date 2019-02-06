|
David Edward Connelly
November 22, 1974 - February 4, 2019
Middletown, NY
David Edward Connelly, 44 of Middletown, NY, died suddenly at the Orange Regional Medical Center, Middletown. David was born in Staten Island, NY, the son of Edward A. Connelly and the late Dorothy (Newman) Connelly.
He was a musician, song writer and singer for many years. He enjoyed furniture restoration. David was an avid jokester and was known for having fun and loved to joke around with people. He also enjoyed telling his nieces and nephews many a tall tale.
He is survived by his father Edward A. Connelly; two sisters, Peggy Connelly and Susan Connelly-Power; two nieces, Maggie and Lydia; two nephews, Adrian and Jack; his common law wife of 15 years, Susie Mills, her children, Caitlin, Erin, Brianna and Maggie and her grandchildren, Marquee, Caiden and Mackenzie.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 11, 2019 at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, 506 Seabury Avenue, Milford, DE. A wake for David will be held on Saturday evening from 7 to 9 p.m. and again on Sunday afternoon from 2 to 4 p.m. and Sunday evening from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Lofland Funeral Home, 102 Lakeview Avenue, Milford, DE.
The family will accept flowers or contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to the , 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019