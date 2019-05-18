|
|
David Eugene Cameron
September 27, 1948 - May 15, 2019
New York City, NY
David Eugene Cameron passed away in the comforts of home on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. He was 70 years old.
David was born on September 27, 1948 to the late David and Margaret (O'Donnell) Cameron in Belfast, Ireland. David grew up in Monroe, NY attending Monroe Woodbury High School. After many years spent in Monroe David relocated himself and his family to South Jersey right outside of Atlantic City, where he began working in Harrah's Casino as a bartender for over 30 years.
He is survived by his beloved children, Katie (Cameron) Roeder and her husband, Billy of NY, NY and Patrick Cameron of Pennsylvania; loving sisters and brothers, Ann Marie Cameron of Indianapolis, IN, Hugh Cameron of Carmel, IN, James Cameron and his wife, Jennifer of Fairbanks, AK and Molly Hall and her husband, Tim of New Windsor, NY. Many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, also survive David. He will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him. He was predeceased by his beautiful wife, Geraldine (Brink) Cameron and his loving sister, Patricia Collette Cameron.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in his name at 12 Noon on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at St. Mary's Church, 42 Goshen Ave., Washingtonville, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in David's name should be directed to: Stand up to Cancer, https://standuptocancer.org/
Arrangements are under the direction of the David T. Ferguson Funeral Home, Washingtonville, NY. www.davidtfergusonfh.com .
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 18 to May 19, 2019