David F. Olivo Burgos, Jr.
September 13, 1951 - June 23, 2019
Monticello, NY
David F. Olivo Burgos, Jr. of Monticello, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at home. He was 67.
The son of the late David Olivo, Sr. and Ana Burgos, he was born on September 13, 1951 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
David was an entrepreneur and owned several businesses in NYC. He was always willing to give a helping hand and and to help people in anyway he could. He was always a happy go lucky kind of guy and could lift anyone's spirit with his presence. David was a retired maintenance man from the Catskill Regional Medical Center.
David leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 20 years, Maria De los Angeles Torres, four daughters, Marisol Lorenzo, Angie King, Angelica Paneto, and Monique Olivo, two brothers, Ivan and Willis Olivo, one sister, Ana Lagattuta, five Grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, 275 South Main Street, Liberty, NY 12754. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, June 30, 2019 at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Interment will take place at the Liberty Cemetery, Liberty, New York.
He was predeceased by two brothers, Jorge Olivo and Alexis Olivo one sister, Nancy Lopez.
Arrangements are under the direction of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, for further information, please call 845-292-7160 or 845-434-7363 or visit our website at colonialramasayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 25 to June 26, 2019