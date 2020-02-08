Home

January 15, 1935 - February 4, 2020
Newburgh, NY
David J. McAfee, 85 of Newburgh, entered into rest on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the Valley View Center, Goshen, NY.
David was born January 15, 1935 in Newburgh, NY, the son of William McAfee and Josephine (Abrahamson) McAfee.
He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1953-1957, with an Honorable Discharge and Good Conduct medal. He retired from IBM, Poughkeepsie, NY as a Computer Technician. He was a former volunteer at the Plattekill Fire Company, a member of the Plattekill Rod and Gun Club and the Free Masons.
He is survived by his daughters, Lisa (McAfee) Page-Schmidt and April (McAfee) Dedrick; his sister, Thelma (McAfee) Myers; brother, Alfred Chapman; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Dolly of Newburgh, NY.
Graveside Service and Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 15 in the Orange County Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Goshen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 2 Jefferson Plaza, Ste. 203, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
Arrangements under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen; to leave a condolence, please visit www.donovanfunerals.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
