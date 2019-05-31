|
|
David K. Lynn Jr.
June 2, 1955 - May 30, 2019
Johnson, NY
David K. Lynn, Jr., age 63 of Johnson, New York passed away May 30, 2019 at his home.
He was born on June 2, 1955 in Neptune, New Jersey, the son of the late David K. Lynn, Sr. and Joan Fahner Lynn. David was an auto mechanic and was the proprietor of Dave's Automotive in Johnson.
He married Fay Brundage Lynn who pre-deceased him. He is survived by his two sons, David K. Lynn, III of New Hampton, NY and Bradford Lynn and his wife, Danielle of Johnson; his two sisters, Cheryl Balch and her husband, George of Sparrowbush, and Valerie Lynn of Rock Hill, NY; his beloved grandchildren: Shania, David IV, Brandy and Trevor. He is also survived by his long time companion, LeeAnn Posey of Johnson; several nieces and nephews and a host of many friends.
Visitation will be held 3 to 7 p.m., Monday, June 3, at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. Cremation will take place at HG Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg, PA.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home; for information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 31 to June 7, 2019