David L. Scheck
December 21, 1929 - September 23, 2019
Wurtsboro, NY
David L. Scheck, a former longtime resident of Wurtsboro, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 in Melbourne FL at the age of 89. He was born December 21, 1929 in Port Jervis.
In addition to his parents, William Scheck and Ruth VanEtten Scheck, he was predeceased by his brothers: Robert, Walter, Norman, Harold and Richard; his sisters: Betty McArdle, Dorothy Scheck, and James D. McArdle,
He is survived by two other sisters, Norma Anderson of Glen Spey and Ruth Scheck from Florida. He is also survived by nephews: James "Jimmy" McArdle and his wife, Karolina and their children: James Jr., Mannix, and Gloria; by his niece, Tracy McArdle and her daughters, Trinity and Kaila; his nephews, Raymond McArdle and his children: Rachael, RJ and Angela; and a nephew, Harold McArdle. He is also survived by other nieces and nephews, Mark Scheck and his wife, Suzie and their son, Liam along with Carol Turner Laput and her husband, Amador and their children, David Turner and his children: and Edwin Anderson, Julie Scheck, Jeff Scheck and so many more.
Dave worked at Kolmar Laboratories in Port Jervis for over 35 years, always taking care of his family. He considered all his nephews and nieces his own children. Every Sunday he made sure the family got to together and had family time. He built the A frame house in Wurtsboro where he lived for 47 years until he moved to Florida with his nephew, James and his family.
Family and friends are invited to gather from 10 a.m. until 12 noon on Tuesday, October 1 at the VanInwegen-Kenny Funeral Home, 111 Sullivan Street in Wurtsboro. His funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Sylvan Cemetery in Wurtsboro.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Wurtsboro. For additional information please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019