Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaninwegen-Kenny Inc Funeral Home
111 Sullivan St
Wurtsboro, NY 12790
(845) 888-2731
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Vaninwegen-Kenny Inc Funeral Home
111 Sullivan St
Wurtsboro, NY 12790
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Vaninwegen-Kenny Inc Funeral Home
111 Sullivan St
Wurtsboro, NY 12790
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Scheck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David L. Scheck


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David L. Scheck Obituary
David L. Scheck
December 21, 1929 - September 23, 2019
Wurtsboro, NY
David L. Scheck, a former longtime resident of Wurtsboro, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 in Melbourne FL at the age of 89. He was born December 21, 1929 in Port Jervis.
In addition to his parents, William Scheck and Ruth VanEtten Scheck, he was predeceased by his brothers: Robert, Walter, Norman, Harold and Richard; his sisters: Betty McArdle, Dorothy Scheck, and James D. McArdle,
He is survived by two other sisters, Norma Anderson of Glen Spey and Ruth Scheck from Florida. He is also survived by nephews: James "Jimmy" McArdle and his wife, Karolina and their children: James Jr., Mannix, and Gloria; by his niece, Tracy McArdle and her daughters, Trinity and Kaila; his nephews, Raymond McArdle and his children: Rachael, RJ and Angela; and a nephew, Harold McArdle. He is also survived by other nieces and nephews, Mark Scheck and his wife, Suzie and their son, Liam along with Carol Turner Laput and her husband, Amador and their children, David Turner and his children: and Edwin Anderson, Julie Scheck, Jeff Scheck and so many more.
Dave worked at Kolmar Laboratories in Port Jervis for over 35 years, always taking care of his family. He considered all his nephews and nieces his own children. Every Sunday he made sure the family got to together and had family time. He built the A frame house in Wurtsboro where he lived for 47 years until he moved to Florida with his nephew, James and his family.
Family and friends are invited to gather from 10 a.m. until 12 noon on Tuesday, October 1 at the VanInwegen-Kenny Funeral Home, 111 Sullivan Street in Wurtsboro. His funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Sylvan Cemetery in Wurtsboro.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Wurtsboro. For additional information please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now