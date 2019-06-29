|
David Lee Stein
June 30, 1959 - June 25, 2019
Cornwall, NY
David Lee Stein of Cornwall, NY passed from this Earthly world on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 after battling cancer for four years. He was just shy of 60.
The son of the late Nathan and Miriam Goldfeder Stein, he was born on June 30, 1959 in Brooklyn, NY.
David was a gift to his family. He was a talented musician and a talented carpenter, which was how he earned a living for most of his life. David's friends were extremely important to him. They were a part of his everyday life, and gave him much needed support and comfort in his health and in his illness. He will be missed by all who knew him.
David leaves behind his daughter, Lauren Stein Crays of Somerset, NJ, of whom he was extremely proud; two sisters: Gail Berger and her husband Larry, and Sherri Natalie and her husband Ken; several nieces and nephews, as well as 12 grand nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of David's life will be held at a later date. All of his family and friends are welcome to join us.
Arrangements are under the direction of James F. Lulves Funeral Home 534-2550. To send condolences please visit www.lulvesfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 29 to June 30, 2019