|
|
David M. Diness
March 27, 1929 - September 9, 2019
Middletown, NY
David M. Diness of Middletown, a retired Certified Public Accountant, and a longtime resident of the area, passed away on September 9, 2019. He was 90.
The son of Edith and Irving Diness, David was born on March 27, 1929 in the Bronx and was raised in Brooklyn, NY. He graduated from Brooklyn Tech High School and City College, New York with a BA in Accounting.
He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.
After retiring as a Certified Public Accountant, David moved his family to their summer home in Winterton, NY. He then devoted his time to volunteering at Orange Regional Medical Center, the Mental Health Association, People for People Fund, Orange and Rockland Utilities Community Investment Program and Howell's Fire Company.
David is survived by his wife, Patricia; daughter, Rachel, son-in-law, Mark and grandson, Liam. He is also survived by several cousins.
He will be missed for his wit, intelligence, kindness and generosity by all who knew and loved him.
Visitation hours will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc., 72 West Main St., Middletown, NY. The Howells Fire Department will conduct a service at 7:30 p.m.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Orange County Veterans Cemetery 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY.
As David dedicated his life to helping others, in lieu of flowers donations can be made to one of the above mentioned organizations that David was involved.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019