David M. Paul, Jr.
March 5, 1954 - October 12, 2020
Fort Montgomery, NY
David M. Paul, Jr. passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, NY. He was 66 years old. Son of the late David M. Paul, Sr., and Altha Fraser Paul Warner, he was born on March 5, 1954 in Winthrop, MA.
Dave worked at Kay Fries Chemical plant for many years and moved on to the international Chemical workers Union as a Field Representative. He later went on to 3D Trucking, which he owned and operated until his retirement. Dave had a great love of sports! He was an umpire for Highland Falls Little League, a softball official with USSSA, volleyball official with NYSCVOA, a basketball official with NYSPHSAA, a football official with NYSACFO, a scorekeeper and official for West Point MWR Sports, a scorekeeper for hockey and football for Army Athletics and a president for softball umpires at West Point. Dave was a longstanding active member of the North Rockland Social Club where he enjoyed spending time with a great group of friends playing cards, golf, drinking beer and passing around the bull.
Survivors include his loving wife, Karen Cavanagh Paul at home; his children: Daniel Paul and his wife, Lisa of Acworth, GA, David Paul of Highland Falls, NY and Jennifer Atkins and her husband, David of Hoschton, GA; his sister, Donna Brownell and her husband, Kevin of Bluffton, SC; his grandchildren: Anderson and Jackson, and by many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Friday October 16, 2020, from 5:00-8:00 pm at William F. Hogan Funeral Home, 135 Main St., Highland Falls, NY., with a Chapel Service starting at 7:30 pm. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be limited occupancy and we ask you to please adhere to the state regulations regarding face masks and distancing.
Dave will be dearly missed by his many friends in the Fort Montgomery, Highland Falls Communities.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Highland Falls Ambulance Department: 39 Main St, Highland Falls, NY 10928 or the Fort Montgomery Fire Department: 865 Rt 9W, Fort Montgomery, NY 10922.
