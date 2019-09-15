|
David Melendez
March 1, 1935 - September 13, 2019
Ellenville, NY
David Melendez of Ellenville, NY, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family. He was 84 years old. David was born on March 1, 1935 in Ponce, Puerto Rico; he was the son of the late Nicomedes and Rosario (Alvarado) Melendez.
David was a hard worker, always providing for his family. He had worked at Channel Master for over 35 years and held various other jobs throughout his life. David had a mechanical mind and the ability to fix anything. He was known and adored by so many in the community for his heart of gold, giving and non- discriminative nature, sense of humor and his sense of fashion. He volunteered at Community Action and enjoyed the daily interactions with the people and was faithful communicant of St. Mary and St. Andrew's Church.
David was married to the love of his life, Rosin which whom they celebrated 62 years of wedded bliss by renewing their vows this past December.
In addition to his wife, David is survived by their children, Rosie and Noel Melendez, Dair Melendez-Drier, David Melendez Jr., Sarah DeCicco and Michael and Danny Melendez; twelve grandchildren and five great granddaughters.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17th at Loucks Funeral Home, 79 North Main Street, Ellenville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 18th at 10 a.m. at Saint Mary & Saint Andrew's Church followed by burial in Fantinekill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in David's name to the .
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019