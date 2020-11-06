David Michael Kaczor
November 16, 1959 - October 29, 2020
Cornwall, NY
David Michael Kaczor of Cornwall, NY entered into eternal rest on October 29, 2020 at Putnam Hospital Center in Carmel, NY. He was 60 years old.
The son of the late Bernard Michael Kaczor and Evelyn Ruth (Garvin) Kaczor, David was born on November 16, 1959 in Cornwall, NY.
David was a Carpenter for the USMA, West Point, NY for more than 30 years.
David honorably and proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army as a Corporal from 1978 to 1982.
David was a loving father and brother. He was a very generous and kind man who had a great sense of humor. David's life was filled with the love of the outdoors, he found joy in camping, fishing, canoeing and sailing. David was also extremely creative and artistic and in his quiet time enjoyed painting. His family will miss him incredibly.
David is survived by his loving daughter: Sarah J. Kaczor of Wappingers Falls, NY; his sisters: Nancy Kaczor, his twin, Sharon Potter and her husband, John, all of Cornwall, NY and Linda Bloomberg of New Windsor, NY. David will also be remembered by his nieces and nephew as well as many friends and other extended family. In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by his brother: Richard Kaczor in 2018 and nephew, Jeffery Cummings in 1988.
A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 12th at the Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY. All are welcome.
Memorial contributions in David's name may be made out to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com