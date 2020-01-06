|
David Morris Gillman
March 18,1948 - January 4,2020
Monticello, NY
David Morris Gillman, a life-time Monticello resident passed away at his home on Saturday, January 4, 2020. He was 71.
The son of the late Charles and Florence (Manowitz) Gillman, David was born on March 18, 1948 in Monticello. David was employed as a transportation specialist for the Monticello Central School District.
David was a graduate of Monticello High School and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from SUNY at New Paltz. He was passionate as well as involved in current events particularly politics. He worked as a volunteer for several political candidates, and very interested in sporting events. David also had many German Shepherds who he cared deeply about.
Survivors include Harold and Barbara Federman, Bernice Rosen, Paul and Joyce Manowitz, and David and Rosalyn Manowitz.
A graveside service will take place on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Landfield Avenue Synagogue Cemetery, Old Thompsonville Road, Monticello, NY 12701.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Joseph N. Garlick Funeral Home - Monticello; 845-794-7474 or www.josephngarlickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020