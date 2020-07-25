David P. Schuyler
April 9, 1950 - July 24, 2020
Newburgh, NY and Lancaster, PA
David P Schuyler, of Newburgh and Lancaster, PA, died suddenly on July 24, 2020. He was 70 years old.
David had a wonderful forty year career as a Professor of Humanities and American Studies at Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster. He was a dedicated teacher and authored numerous books, including many that focused on the Hudson Valley, which he loved.
David lost his wife Marsha Sener Schuyler to cancer 18 years ago, and never stopped loving and missing her. Our sadness in losing our brother is softened in knowing that he is reunited in Heaven with Marsha as well as with our mother, Ruth Calyer. He was also predeceased by his father, John Barry Schuyler and his stepfather, Gordon Cote.
He is survived by his daughter, Nancy Sener Schuyler of Lancaster.
He is also survived by nine sisters and brothers, all of whom admired and loved him: Barry Schuyler and wife Jodi, Steve Schuyler and wife Toby, Ann Walsh and husband John, Paul Schuyler and wife Rachel, Mary Beth Higgins and husband Wilbur, Ruth James and husband Joe, Peter Schuyler and wife Beatriz, Brian Schuyler and wife Christine, and Drew Schuyler and wife Liliana. Other survivors include fifteen nieces and nephews, thirteen grand nieces and nephews and many cousins. David had many friends in Lancaster who he loved dearly.
David's award-winning books included Embattled River: The Hudson and Modern American Environmentalism; Sanctified Landscape: Writers, Artists, and the Hudson River Valley, 1820-1909; A City Transformed: Redevelopment, Race and Suburbanization in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, 1940-1980; Apostle of Taste: Andrew Jackson Downing 1815-1852, and several others. He also co-edited four volumes of the Frederick Law Olmstead Papers, and wrote more than thirty articles in professional journals.
He was very active in professional associations, and was a valued consultant in matters of historic preservation in Pennsylvania. These associations included Trustee of the New York Academy of History; chair of the Pennsylvania State Historic Preservation Board; and, the National Advisory Committee of Olana. At the time of his death he was a commissioner of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission. And many more.
David earned his PhD from Columbia University where he began his long friendship and working relationship with Professor Ken Jackson. He received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from American University, and a Masters Degree from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. He was a devoted fan of the Tar Heels ever since, and almost never missed a basketball game.
