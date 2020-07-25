1/1
David P. Schuyler
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David P. Schuyler
April 9, 1950 - July 24, 2020
Newburgh, NY and Lancaster, PA
David P Schuyler, of Newburgh and Lancaster, PA, died suddenly on July 24, 2020. He was 70 years old.
David had a wonderful forty year career as a Professor of Humanities and American Studies at Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster. He was a dedicated teacher and authored numerous books, including many that focused on the Hudson Valley, which he loved.
David lost his wife Marsha Sener Schuyler to cancer 18 years ago, and never stopped loving and missing her. Our sadness in losing our brother is softened in knowing that he is reunited in Heaven with Marsha as well as with our mother, Ruth Calyer. He was also predeceased by his father, John Barry Schuyler and his stepfather, Gordon Cote.
He is survived by his daughter, Nancy Sener Schuyler of Lancaster.
He is also survived by nine sisters and brothers, all of whom admired and loved him: Barry Schuyler and wife Jodi, Steve Schuyler and wife Toby, Ann Walsh and husband John, Paul Schuyler and wife Rachel, Mary Beth Higgins and husband Wilbur, Ruth James and husband Joe, Peter Schuyler and wife Beatriz, Brian Schuyler and wife Christine, and Drew Schuyler and wife Liliana. Other survivors include fifteen nieces and nephews, thirteen grand nieces and nephews and many cousins. David had many friends in Lancaster who he loved dearly.
David's award-winning books included Embattled River: The Hudson and Modern American Environmentalism; Sanctified Landscape: Writers, Artists, and the Hudson River Valley, 1820-1909; A City Transformed: Redevelopment, Race and Suburbanization in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, 1940-1980; Apostle of Taste: Andrew Jackson Downing 1815-1852, and several others. He also co-edited four volumes of the Frederick Law Olmstead Papers, and wrote more than thirty articles in professional journals.
He was very active in professional associations, and was a valued consultant in matters of historic preservation in Pennsylvania. These associations included Trustee of the New York Academy of History; chair of the Pennsylvania State Historic Preservation Board; and, the National Advisory Committee of Olana. At the time of his death he was a commissioner of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission. And many more.
David earned his PhD from Columbia University where he began his long friendship and working relationship with Professor Ken Jackson. He received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from American University, and a Masters Degree from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. He was a devoted fan of the Tar Heels ever since, and almost never missed a basketball game.
Michael Brooks is handling funeral arrangements, which are for the immediate family. A memorial service will be announced when the family believes it is safe to do so.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 561-8300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brooks Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 25, 2020
Dave was always in a positive and happy mood. I knew Dave when we were younger through St Mary’s.
Robert Soro
Friend
July 25, 2020
God Bless The Large Schuyler , Very Sad Day For You All , God Bless Your Brother And May He Rest In Peace !!
David & Lou-Ann Mac Morran
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved