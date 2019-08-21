|
David Quackenbush
July 9, 1933 - July 6, 2019
Lake Alfred, FL - Formerly of Goshen, NY
David Quackenbush, age 85, of Lake Alfred, FL, formerly of Goshen, NY, entered into heaven on July 6, 2019. David was born July 9, 1933 in Bellvale, NY. He is the son of the late Arthur and Louise Quackenbush.
He is survived by his wife: Dorothy Quackenbush or 64 years. He has three children: Dottie Ann Quackenbush of Englewood, FL, David Quackenbush and his wife, Debbie of Chester, NY, and Debra Jean Quackenbush of Haines City, FL; five grandchildren: Jennifer D'Andrea, James Ronk, Rebecca Quackenbush, Brandy Yahm and Michael Quackenbush. He was also blessed with five great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, grandchildren and great-grandchildren he is survived by his brother, Richard Quackenbush and his wife, Linda of Warwick, NY.
David served in the United States Army. He retired from Mechanical Rubber Products Company in Warwick, NY where he worked for 47 years. He was also post commander of the American Legion Post #214 in Warwick.
David was a member of the Minisink Fire Co. for 29 years. He became a line officer in 1974 and became chief of the Goshen Fire Department in 1981. He was a member of the Fire Police, President of Orange County Fire Chief Association and a member of the Orange County Fire Investigators.
David was a member of the Bellvale Methodist Church, The Warwick Masonic Lodge and upon relocating to Florida he became a member of the Lake Alfred Methodist Church.
Memorial Visitation will be Saturday, August 24 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY. A Firematic service will be held by the Minisink Hook and Ladder Company at 11 a.m.
In Lieu of flowers please make memorial donations in David's name to, Minisink Fire Co., 99 North Church St., Goshen, NY 10924.
Arrangements under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, Inc. To leave a condolence online please visit www.donovanfunerals.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019