|
|
David R. Murphy
August 7, 1930 - April 23, 2019
Pine Island, NY
David R. Murphy of Pine Island, NY, a part time parts driver for Napa Auto Parts – Midnite Auto Parts, Pine Island and a retired Mechanic for Jones Chemical, Warwick, entered into rest on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at NYU, New York, NY. He was 88.
The son of the late Bernard J. Murphy and Margaret Hassett Murphy, he was born on August 7, 1930 in Seattle, WA.
David served two tours, 22 months in Korea for the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was member and Past Commander of the P.L.A.V. Post 16, Pine Island; PLAV Department of NY Junior Vice Commander; Board of Directors and Pre-convention chairman; a 26 year member of the Advisory Committee of Orange County Veterans Service Agency. He was also a member of St. Stanislaus Church, Pine Island.
He is survived by his son, Michael Murphy and wife Cindi of Solebury, PA; son, Robert Murphy of Brighton, NY; daughter, Donna Haynie of Harwich, MA; seven grandchildren, Sean, Ryan and Laura Murphy, Heather Castles, Alec, Benjamin and Cole Murphy; three brothers, Bernard J. Murpy Jr.; Alan Murphy and Christopher Murphy; two sisters, Mary Bigger and Margaret Murphy; he is further survived by several nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Clara T. Bierstine Murphy.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 29th from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route# 1, Pine Island, NY 10969.
A funeral mass will be held 12 noon Monday, April 29, 2019 at St. Stanislaus Church, 17 Pulaski Highway, Pine Island, NY 10969. Burial will be held in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Pine Island, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the P.L.A.V. Post#16, PO Box 16, Pine Island, NY 10969.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019