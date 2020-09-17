David W. Case
August 1, 1935 - September 17, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
David Willard Case was born in Port Jervis on August 1, 1935, one of five sons born to Howard Mapes Case and Marjorie Mormon Case. At the time of his death, he was 85 years old. He attended schools in Port Jervis and graduated from Port Jervis High School in 1953. In the 1955, he married Barbara C. Hemleb, and the couple had two children, Ms. Sherry Lynn Latini of Saugerties, NY and Mr. David William Case of Colesville, MD. They divorced in 1972. In 2004, Dave entered a loving companionship with the former Billie Mae Harford Case, and they lived in Oakland Valley, Cuddebackville. Dave died at home in the care of his companion, Billie Mae Case on Thursday, September 17, 2020. The couple were members of St. John's Lutheran Church in Middletown, NY.
Dave spent his entire professional life in Sales, mostly as a successful car salesman for different car dealerships located in Port Jervis and Middletown, NY. He started selling automobiles at his family's car dealership, Case Motor Sales in 1953. In 1957, he began working at Fogelson Bakeries as a bakery route salesman and remained at this business until it closed in 1962. When Fogelson's closed, Dave took a position with the Prudential Insurance Company as a Debit Agent later that same year. In the Spring of 1964, Dave left Prudential to return to the family car dealership once again selling automobiles. In September of 1970, Dave took a position at Ed Smith's Auto Mall and was promoted to general sales manager in 1973. Dave left Smith's Auto Mall in 1985 and took a position with an auto dealership located in Middletown, NY. He returned to Smith's Auto Mall in 1991, which later became Port Jervis Auto Mall, to continue his long successful career of selling auto products until he retired in September of 2008.
Throughout his life, Dave was active in various civic organizations. In 1953, Dave joined the Mahogomock Hook and Ladder Company of the Port Jervis Fire Department. He served in many different positions in the fire company including president, vice president, trustee, captain, 1st and 2nd lieutenants, and chief driver. At the time of his death, he was the oldest living active exempt member, with 60 plus years of service to the company.
Since February 1958, Dave was a member of the Port Jervis Lodge of Elks #645. He was an officer in the Lodge for many years, a three-time past exalted ruler, a ten-year trustee, and was appointed District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler for Lodge Year 1988-1989. As a DDGER, his official duties were to see that all lodges in the east central district of New York, which included the Port Jervis Lodge, were conforming with the Grand Lodge.
Surviving are his companion and love of his life, Billie Mae Case of Cuddebackville, NY; daughter: Sherry Lynn Latini and her husband, Joseph of Saugerties, NY; son: David William Case and his wife, Lynne of Silver Spring, MD; grandchildren: Joshua David Case and his wife, Stephaney of Burtonsville, MD, Jennifer Lynne Case of Silver Spring, MD, Ryan Thomas Case of Silver Spring, MD; great-grandchildren: Mia and Lili Case of Burtonsville, MD; also, many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brothers: Richard William Case, Hugh Mormon Case, Howard Douglas Case and Thomas Brown Case.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 20, at the St. John's Lutheran Church, 391 Mt. Hope Road, Middletown, NY 10940 with Firematic Services at 2 p.m. and Elk's Service at 2:30 p.m. The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. following the visitation with Rev. Peter Rustico officiating. Cremation will be held at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA and a burial of cremains will take place in Laurel Grove Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dave's name to The Port Jervis Elk's Lodge Children's Christmas Project, PO Box 138, Port Jervis, NY 12771
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. For additional information, directions, or to send a condolence note to the family, please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
, or call the funeral home, 845.856.5191