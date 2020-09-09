David W. Cooper
November 24, 1944 - September 6, 2020
Sparrowbush, NY
David W. Cooper, age 75 of Sparrowbush, NY, passed away September 6, 2020 at the Westchester Medical Ctr., Valhalla, NY. He was born on November 24, 1944 in Greenport, New York, the son of David W. Cooper, Sr. and Caroline McDermott Cooper.
David retired as an installer for Brady Overhead Door Co. in Patchogue, NY.
"Big Dave" also worked as a bouncer and photo historian for the Boardy Barn in Hampton Bays, NY.
David married Linda Walther Cooper, who survives him at home.
He is also survived by his four daughters: Tara Buckingham and her husband, Derrick, Heather Landron and her husband, David, Caroline Cooper and Bonnie Cooper; his two brothers: Donald Cooper and his wife, Jeannie and Douglas Cooper; his two sisters: Carol Keil and her husband, Otto and Ruthann Schiavone; his beloved grandchildren: Kennedy, Elizabeth, Cassandra, Derrick, Leah and Daniel; many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Cremation will take place privately at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, or to send a condolence note to the family visit knightauchmoody.com