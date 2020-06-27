David W. Harp
June 11, 1948 - June 24, 2020
Slate Hill, NY
David W. Harp, 72 of Slate Hill, a truck driver with Dick's Concrete in New Hampton, passed away on June 24, 2020 in the Town of Montgomery.
The son of the late Robert and Doris Moss Herschel, he was born June 11, 1948 in Jacksonville, IL.
David was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps having served in the Vietnam War.
Survivors include his wife, PattiAnn Harp at home; his children, David W. Harp Jr. of Roswell, GA. and Bianca Harp of Greenville, NY; his grandchildren: Mia Harp (who they raised), Zoey Paduch, Astrid Harp, Adelais Harp and Kyle Torrado; his brother, Robert Herschel Jr. of Texas and his sister, Deborah Stringer of the State of Florida; his aunt, Geri Hanback of Illinois, and his nieces and nephews including Monica Rubin of Illinois.
Visitation hours will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday July 1 at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc., 72 West Main St., Middletown, NY. Due to current N.Y.S. Dept. of Health Guidelines all attendees MUST WEAR FACIAL COVERINGS, and there will be an attendance limitation in the building at all times. Social distancing must be practiced within the building and outside of the building in accordance to the State guidelines. Burial with Military Honors will be held in the Orange County Veterans Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
