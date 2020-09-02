David Whitehead

5/7/1964 - 8/19/2020

Wurtsboro, NY

David R. Whitehead, Age 56, died on August 19th after an 8-month battle with Cancer. David was born May 7th, 1964 and grew up in Wurtsboro NY with his father Robert Whitehead, mother Marguerite Whitehead, and two brothers Gary and Wayne Whitehead. David called Austin TX, home for the past 25 years, where he made some-life long friends.

David was a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, a talented Chef and had a passion for good food. He had an infectious laugh and smile, he will be missed by his family and dear friends.

David is survived by his brothers, Gary and Wayne, a son Christopher, cousin George Grobusch, stepmother Davette Whitehead and many nephews and loved ones.

His wishes were to be cremated and he will be laid to rest with his mother and father in Wurtsboro NY. A private celebration of life will be held in the near future with his friends and family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store