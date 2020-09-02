1/1
David Whitehead
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Whitehead
5/7/1964 - 8/19/2020
Wurtsboro, NY
David R. Whitehead, Age 56, died on August 19th after an 8-month battle with Cancer. David was born May 7th, 1964 and grew up in Wurtsboro NY with his father Robert Whitehead, mother Marguerite Whitehead, and two brothers Gary and Wayne Whitehead. David called Austin TX, home for the past 25 years, where he made some-life long friends.
David was a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, a talented Chef and had a passion for good food. He had an infectious laugh and smile, he will be missed by his family and dear friends.
David is survived by his brothers, Gary and Wayne, a son Christopher, cousin George Grobusch, stepmother Davette Whitehead and many nephews and loved ones.
His wishes were to be cremated and he will be laid to rest with his mother and father in Wurtsboro NY. A private celebration of life will be held in the near future with his friends and family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved