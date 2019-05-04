|
|
David Worden
November 15, 1928 - April 27, 2019
Vails Gate, NY
David Worden, of Vails Gate, NY entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital, Newburgh, NY. He was 90 years old.
The son of the late Harry Worden and Emily (Fisk) Worden, David was born on November 15, 1928 in Marathon, NY.
David was a retired Mechanic for Lewis Worrad Electrical Contracting in Cornwall, NY.
David is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Marie A. (Lindsley) Worden whom he wed on March 20, 1948; his son: Jeffrey S. Worden of Vails Gate, NY; and his daughter: Sharon K. Worden of New Hamburgh, NY. David was predeceased by his sons: Brian and Donald Worden; and his sisters: Elizabeth, Sarah and Rebecca.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 10th at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson St. Cornwall-On-Hudson NY. A Prayer Service will take place at 4 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 11th at Peoples Regular Baptist Church, 306 Homestead Avenue, Maybrook, NY. Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory, Middle Hope, NY.
Memorial Contributions in David's name may be made to a .
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 4 to May 5, 2019