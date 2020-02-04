Home

Messinger Mortuaries
8555 E. Pinnacle Peak Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
(480) 502-3378
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
Papago Park in AZ
1300 N. College Ave
Tempe, AZ
Dawn A. Serra-Roberts Obituary
Dawn A. Serra-Roberts
April 22, 1969 - January 11, 2020
Formerly Goshen, NY
Dawn A. Serra-Roberts, a former Goshen, NY resident, transitioned to her new life on January 11, 2020 at her home in Scottsdale, AZ, in the company of her children and family. She was 50.
Dawn was born on April 22, 1969 in Suffern, NY to Thomas P Serra and Sandra A. Risco.
At her request, a Celebration of Life will be held on February 22, 2020 at Papago Park in AZ, 1300 N. College Ave Tempe, AZ.
She is predeceased by her baby brother, Thomas Hugh Serra. She is survived by her mother, Sandy; brother Paul, and children: Cole and Cara Roberts. Dawn was an amazing mother, sister, and friend and her personality and light will never be forgotten.
Donations can be made to her GoFundMe account at the link gf.me/u/tf7gjw.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 4 to Feb. 9, 2020
