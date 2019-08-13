|
Dawn C. Delameter-Ehlers
January 24, 1962 - August 12, 2019
Livingston Manor, NY
Dawn C. Delameter-Ehlers, 57, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 after courageously battling Pulmonary Fibrosis, with her husband, Eric faithfully by her side.
Dawn was born on January 24, 1962 in Liberty, NY to Charlotte Bump and Donald Delameter. Dawn lived in Livingston Manor for the majority of her life, graduated from Liberty High School and worked as a waitress at the Robin Hood Diner for over 25 years.
Dawn was a compassionate individual who spent the last five years caring for Julia Dombrowski, her husband's grandmother.
Dawn is survived by her husband, Eric; her daughter, Dakota Delameter of Kansas; stepson, Eric K. Ehlers of Chester, NY; sisters: Tami Davis of Livingston Manor, NY, Melinda Wiley of Windsor, NY, Donna Van Duiven of Minnesota, Cindy Balanovich of Wurtsboro, NY and Judy Frisbie of Roscoe, NY.
Family will receive relatives and friends at the Edward C. Finn Funeral Home, 43 East Main Street, Stony Point, NY 10980 on Thursday, August 15th, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., followed by a Mass on Friday, August 16th at 10 a.m. at St. Peter and St. Mary's Church located at 115 Broadway, Haverstraw, NY 10927.
In lieu of flowers, donations to help with funeral expenses would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019