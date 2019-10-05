|
Dawn Leechow
May 20, 1965 - October 5, 2019
Marlboro, NY
Dawn Kathryn Leechow of Marlboro, entered into rest on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Hospital, Poughkeepsie. She was 54. Dawn was born on May 20, 1965 in Niceville, Florida. She is the daughter of Stephen Leechow and Rowena Atkins.
Dawn was a school bus aid for the Highland School District.
Survivors include her parents, Stephen and Rowena Leechow of Marlboro; her boyfriend and caregiver, Vito Zito of Marlboro; her son, Samuel Lofaro of North Carolina; her daughters, Stephanie Clark and Tiffany Lofaro both of North Carolina; her grandchildren: Chantz, William and Haley Clark; her sister, Mikel Anne Giunta of Newburgh and her nieces: Alicia Giunta, Kerstin Cheesman and Nichole Rosen.
Calling hours will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Route 9W, Marlboro. Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning at the funeral home. Cremation will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The .
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of the DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc. 845-236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019