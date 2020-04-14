|
|
Dawn Thackeray
May 29, 1943 - April 10, 2020
Monroe, NY
Dawn Thackeray, 76, passed away on Friday, April 10 at her home in Monroe, NY.
Dawn was born on May 29, 1943 to William and Louise Neils Kammer in Yonkers, NY.
She graduated from Yorktown High School, Mercy College in Dobbs Ferry, NY and earned a Masters in Criminal Justice from LIU. She was a Warden for the Westchester County Department of Corrections in Valhalla, NY. After retiring Dawn earned her real estate license and was a Broker with ARC Realty for several years. Dawn loved spending time with her family and friends, travel, and her dogs. She enjoyed the outdoors and was a long-time member of the Blue Knights International Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club.
She is survived by her sister, Gail Molter; her partner, Ramona Righter; her nephew, Bryan Molter and his wife, Helene; and her grandnieces and grandnephews, Brandon, Jenna, Jonathan, Lauren, and Danielle.
Dawn is predeceased by her husband, William Thackeray, and her niece, Robin Taronji Olsen.
Interment will take place at Rose Hills Memorial Park in Putnam Valley, NY. A memorial celebrating her life will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ASPCA or the .
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman, & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185, www.ssqfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020