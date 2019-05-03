|
Dawne B. Norris
April 9, 1933 - May 2, 2019
Parksville, NY
Dawne B. Norris of Parksville, NY, the owner of the Antique Cellar in Parksville, NY and a lifelong area resident, died Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the Care Center at Sunset Lake in Liberty, NY. She was 86.
The daughter of the late John and Kathryn Everett Bullock, she was born April 9, 1933 in Loch Sheldrake, NY.
Dawne was a member of the United Methodist Church; she enjoyed her antique business, bird watching and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her husband, Lester G. Norris, at home; her son, Walter "Wally" Norris and his wife, Debbie of Ferndale, NY; her daughter, Jennifer DeFrank and her husband, Michael "Mike" of Parksville, NY; her sister, Mary Diana of Huntington, NY; and her brother, John Bullock of Avon Park, FL; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her brother, Jerome Bullock, formerly of Carson City, NV.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 5 in the Harris Funeral Home, West St. at Buckley, Liberty, NY. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 6 in the White Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church, Route 52, White Sulphur Springs, NY. The Rev. Bridgette LeConey will officiate. Burial will be in the Liberty Cemetery, Liberty, NY.
Memorial contributions in Dawne's name may be made to the White Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church, PO Box 308, White Sulphur Springs, NY 12787 or to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Ct, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home, West St. at Buckley, Liberty, NY 845-292-0001 or 845-439-5200 www.Harris-FH.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 3 to May 4, 2019