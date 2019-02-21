|
Dawnn A. Morris-Bartley
Newburgh, NY
Dawnn A. Morris-Bartley, 57, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 lovingly surrounded by her family and friends. The daughter of the late Kenneth Scholz and Lois Longcor, she was born in Denville, NJ on January 19, 1962.
Dawnn was a brave "fighter" against cancer, but she will best be remembered as a "lover" to all who knew her. Her smile and bubbly personality were endearing, and her sincere and genuine love for others was warmly felt by everyone who knew her. Dawnn worked as a school bus driver for the New Paltz School District, was a member of the Gardnerntown Methodist Church, and the USBC bowling congress.
She is survived by her sons, Brian and his wife Robbyn, and Robert Morris; her husband Rick Bartley; stepchildren, Dawn Federico and husband Bob, Robin Knutelsky and husband Tom, Jason Bartley, Rick Bartley Jr. and his wife Danielle; two sisters, Robinn Fichter and husband Bruce and Daele Phlegar and husband Jeff; grandchildren, Victoria, Timmy, Justin, Andrew, Mathew, Sophia, Catalina, and Jordyn; and a large extended family. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her stepfather, Dick Longcor.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 24 from 2-5 pm at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh, with a prayer service at 5 pm.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to the , Hudson Valley region. To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019