Dean D. Purdy
Dean D. Purdy
November 9, 1965 - September 14, 2020
Washingtonville, NY
Dean D. Purdy, 54 of Washingtonville, NY, passed away on September 14th, 2020. Dean was born in Newburgh, NY, on November 9, 1965 to the late Ronald F and Beatrice (Schmidt) Purdy, Sr.
Dean served his country and is a U.S. Army veteran. He was an active member of the Rotary Club, Goshen NY. Dean loved education and earned his MBA in business from Mount St. Mary College, Newburgh, NY. He enjoyed his career as a financial advisor for both New York Life and The Purdy Group.
Dean was also an avid skier, camper, and had a passion for the outdoors. He loved to play soccer and was a coach for the Washingtonville Soccer Club when the children were young. Dean was a loving husband, a wonderful father, and a friend to everyone he came in contact with. His outgoing personality was one of a kind.
In addition to his parents, Dean was predeceased by his brother, Dale A. Purdy of Wallkill NY. Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Kristen Decker Purdy; two children, Marissa Erin Purdy of New York, NY, and Matthew Ryan Purdy of Los Angeles, CA; six brothers: Ronald F. Purdy Jr. of Virginia, Frank W. Purdy III of Maryland, Scott E. Purdy of Pulaski, NY, James P. Purdy of Pulaski, NY, Ferdinand Purdy of Wallkill, NY, and Robert J. Purdy of Phoenix, AZ.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday September 18 at David T. Ferguson Funeral Home, 20 North Street, Washingtonville, NY. Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 19th at the Funeral Home. Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, 2 Fr Tierney Circle, Washingtonville, NY.
Donation in Dean's name may be made to Wounded Warrior Project. woundedwarriorproject.org To leave an online condolence please visit www.davidtfergusonfh.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
