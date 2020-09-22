DEAN LES LUTOMSKI
August 30, 1992 - September 19, 2020
Monroe, NY
Dean Les Lutomski of Monroe, NY entered into peaceful rest on September 19, 2020 at Jersey City Medical Center, Jersey City, NJ. He was 28 years old.
The son of Maureen (Foshay) Voelker and her husband, Robert and Walter V. Lutomski and his wife, Michelle, Dean was born on August 30, 1992 in Goshen, NY.
Dean enjoyed working with his hands and was a Carpenter by trade."As a child, Dean was deeply loved by all. He had a smile that lit up the room and had a heart of gold.
He gave everything and anything to anyone, and yet without discrimination, addiction took hold of him. He tried so hard to overcome this battle. The memory of his bright smile, quick wit and sunny disposition will never be forgotten. Our broken hearts will forever feel the loss and emptiness of his absence."
Isaiah 40:31 - but those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.
In addition to his parents, Dean is survived by his siblings: Troy Lutomski & his wife Kelly, Alyssa Voelker, A.J. Voelker, Bella Voelker, Victoria Lutomski and Nicole Requena; his grandparents: Robert and Patricia Voelker and Jene Taett; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins who will miss him greatly. Dean was predeceased by his grandparents: Les and Marion Foshay, Walter Lutomski and Ann Koester, Carmen Taett.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, September 25th at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. Due to the continued public health concerns of covid-19, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time. Facial coverings must be worn in the funeral home at all times. A Graveside Service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, September 26th at the Cemetery of the Highlands, 634-640 Route 32, Highland Mills, NY.
Memorial Contributions in Dean's name may be made to The Alcoholism & Drug Abuse Council of Orange County, 224 Main Street, Goshen, NY 10924.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com