Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Dean M. Fritz
June 26, 1958 - February 6, 2019
Liberty, NY
Dean M. Fritz of Liberty, NY, a retired dietitian aide at the Sullivan County Adult Care Center, Liberty, NY and a lifelong area resident, died Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at the Catskill Regional Medical Center, Harris, NY. He was 60.
The son of the late Carlton W., Sr. and Olga K. Bressler Fritz, he was born June 26, 1958 in Liberty, NY.
Dean was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church and active in the Church Altar Guild and Sunday School.
Survivors include one brother, Carlton W. Fritz, Jr. and his wife, Sally of Ferndale, NY; and three sisters, Carlene Ratner and her husband, Daniel, Sr. of Liberty, NY, Nadine Babicz and her husband, Jeffrey, Sr. of Newburgh, NY, and Kirsten Sherwood and her husband, Donald of Ferndale, NY; one aunt, Edna York of Liberty, NY; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews one great great niece and cousins.
Visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 10, 2019 in the Harris Funeral Home, West St. at Buckley, Liberty, NY. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 10, 2019 in the funeral home. The Rev. Johanna Andritz will officiate. Burial will be in the Liberty Cemetery, Liberty, NY.
Memorial contributions in Dean's name may be made to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 24 Chestnut Street, Liberty, NY 12754.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home, West St. at Buckley, Liberty, NY 845-292-0001 or 845-439-5200 or visit www.Harris-FH.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019
