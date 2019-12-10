|
|
Dean Richard Knipp
May 3, 1948 - December 8, 2019
Lords Valley, PA
Dean R. Knipp of Lords Valley, PA passed peacefully at his home on December 8, 2019. Retired from 31 years at Ball Corporation of Middletown, NY, he enjoyed relaxing, fishing, and spending time with family. Dean was predeceased by his wife of 41 years, Eileen A. Knipp. He was born in Jersey City, NJ, son of the late Audrey and Gerald D. Knipp.
Dean is survived by his family, Alana Anoskey and Edward Furey of Ashland, MA, Dean R. Knipp II of Branchville, NJ, Dawn and Keith Ryan of Chesapeake, VA, and Eric and Maria Knipp of Lords Valley, PA; Dean's six grandchildren, Jacqueline Ryan, Ethan Rao and Haley Rao, Dustin Knipp and Kylie Knipp, and Sean Knipp; sisters Arlene Crooks, Karen and James McIntyre, brother James and Helen Knipp, and many nieces and nephews. Dean was predeceased by brother-in-law, Howard Crooks, and sister, Linda Knipp.
Family will receive visitors at Wanamaker & Carlough Funeral Home, 177 Route 59, Suffern, NY 10901 on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m., and on Friday, December 13th from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. A Graveside service will follow at Ascension Cemetery, Airmont, NY at 11 a.m.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019