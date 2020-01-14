|
Debbie L. Caquias
January 9, 2020
Middletown, NY
Debbie L. Caquias died on the 9th, January 2020 with family and loved ones. Debbie is survived by her husband of 17 years, Sammy Caquias; daughters Gabby and Kenzie Caquias; her sister and husband Jayne & Lee Yarrington. Debbie was born in Birmingham, United Kingdom, and was a proud naturalized citizen of the United States in 2015.
There is nothing, in this world, Debbie treasured more than her beautiful daughters. She fought through her illness and countless surgeries with strength and grace - always in mama-bear mode, with the focus on her girls. Debbie lived every day of her life teaching them what strength and determination looks like. When the school system was failing them, Debbie home schooled them and the girls flourished - jumping several grade levels. An accomplished baker, Debbie started her own business and showed her girls how hard work and passion pays off. Debbie was passionate about her girls being empowered and self-reliant. She enrolled them in Taekwondo classes, and she was their constant supporter- cheering the loudest as they earned their Black Belts. Debbie cared deeply about the environment and leaving the world a better cleaner place for her daughters. She was very active in her community and taught her girls that standing up for what you believe in can bring positive change and make us better people. There was no better role model for these amazing girls - they will, no doubt, take these life lessons from their Mama and make her proud. Debbie's legacy of strength and positivity in the face of insurmountable odds will forever live in our hearts and, especially, the lives of her daughters. Debbie's Ashes will be cast to the ocean in Key West Florida at sunset by her Husband Sammy and with her Fathers' Ashes in the United Kingdom. Debbie now dances with the Angels in heaven, without any pain, physical struggle or fear in the light of the Lord forever until her loving husband Sammy meets her again in paradise.
There will be a Memorial Celebration of life service from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Cornerstone Baptist Church 65 Schutt Rd, Middletown, NY 10940. In keeping with the family wishes donations can be made in Debbie's memory to her Daughters College fund Go Fund Me page in lieu of flowers. https://www.gofundme.com/f/1v6xkd87tc?utm_s To leave an online condolence please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020