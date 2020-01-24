|
Deborah A. Fasce
July 29, 1963 - January 22, 2020
Smallwood, NY
Debi Fasce of Smallwood, a teacher at the Monticello Central Schools, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in Monsey, NY after a courageous battle with a long illness. She was 56.
The daughter of the late John Fasce and Ann Twomey Fasce, she was born July 29, 1963 in Teaneck, NJ.
Though Debi won no awards and never received public accolades, her successes are remarkable and breath taking. Debi influenced, supported, inspired, mentored and enriched the lives of those students who came in contact with her. Countless students have noted that having known her was the key to surviving their teen years and flourishing as strong adults. Debi lived her life with integrity and a fierceness rarely seen. She consistently fought against injustice, prejudice, and cruelty. She worked to break down barriers and help others realize their dreams. Her impact lives on. She was one of a kind and her loss resounds throughout our community.
She is survived by her daughter: Taylor Alper; two brothers: Frank and his wife, Rose of Taipei, Taiwan, and Johnny of West Palm Beach, FL; and her nieces and nephews: Kate, Caroline, Jessika, Dion, Jonae and Tavé; great nephews: Grayson and Ethan; and great nieces: Eluna and Milani.
Family and friends are invited to gather from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28 at the VanInwegen-Kenny Funeral Home, 401 Broadway in Monticello. A prayer service will be held at approximately 6:30 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello. For additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020