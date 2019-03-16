|
Deborah C. MacEwan
October 4, 1952 - March 13, 2019
Montgomery, NY
Deborah C. MacEwan of Montgomery, NY, a longtime resident of the area passed away peacefully at Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was 66. The daughter of the late Joseph R. Carr and Lillian Christensen Carr, she was born October 4, 1952 in Brooklyn, NY.
Survivors include her husband, Scott MacEwan at home; son, Daniel MacEwan of Wallkill, NY; daughter, Kristin MacEwan of Montgomery, NY; sister, Barbara Plank and her husband, Jeff of Minnesota; brothers, Michael Carr of Florida, and Thomas and his wife, Alexia Carr of Florida; aunt, Lillian Carr of Arizona; close cousins: Jane Dever of Florida, NY and Ann Saracino of Missouri; several other cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family. She was predeceased by her brother, Steven.
Deborah was a graduate of Farmingdale HS, and SUNY Geneseo. As an avid reader Deborah majored in English at Geneseo. Her love of reading would continue her entire life as she would read as many as three books a week and was part of a book club for many years with Joan, Liz and Susie. She loved day trips, the beach, family time, vacations and shopping. Her work experience included Crystal Run Healthcare in Middletown as a Medical Biller, Hudson Valley Gastroenterology, Columbus Trust and 1st National Bank of Highland.
She will be greatly missed by her family.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday March 23 at the Wallkill Reformed Church, 45 Bridge St., Wallkill, NY. Reverend Stan Seagren will officiate.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Wallkill Public Library, PO Box C, Wallkill, NY 12589.
Arrangements were made by Wallkill Funeral Home/Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019