Deborah D. Bannan
August 31, 1948 - May 25, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Deborah D. Bannan, long time resident of Newburgh, NY passed away on May 25, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.
Daughter of the late Franklin and Olive Dimmick, Deborah was born in Newburgh, NY on August 31, 1948. She graduated from Newburgh Free Academy in 1966, Mount St. Mary's College in 1972 and earned her Master's Degree in Educational Administration from SUNY New Paltz in 1986. Deborah started her educational career as a teacher at Montgomery Street School and also taught at Liberty Street School and Meadow Hill Elementary School. Deborah started her administrative career as the Assistant Principal at Meadow Hill before becoming principal of Fostertown Elementary School. Deborah was a dedicated educator who loved her students, her teachers and her staff.
Deborah enjoyed playing golf, tennis and socializing with the card club. After her retirement, Debbie loved to travel with her husband Dan and best friends Nancy and Matt DeBasio.
Deborah is survived by her loving husband Daniel of 48 years, her son Matthew Bannan and his wife Jennifer, her daughter Meighan Fogarty and husband Stephen and her four loving grandchildren, John and Daniel Bannan and Ciara and Jack Fogarty. Deb is also survived by an expanded list of in-laws, out-laws, nieces and nephews all of with whom she had a loving relationship.
Deborah will be buried at Calvary Cemetery after a private ceremony. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date. The family expresses deep gratitude to Hospice and all of Deb's caregivers, especially Ann, Sarah, Karen, Trish, Olga, Yvette, Trisha, Zuri, Elizabeth, Donna and Chrissy. The entire family will be forever grateful for the exceptional care they have given to Deb.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan and the Alzheimer's Association of the Hudson Valley.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 29 to May 31, 2020.