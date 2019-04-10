|
|
Deborah Doyne
February 20, 1960 - March 21, 2019
New Paltz, NY
Deborah L. Doyne, a loving wife, daughter and friend, died peacefully at home on March 21, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Debbie was 59 years old.
Born on February 20, 1960 in Buffalo New York, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Peplinski and Georgina Ogno. Debbie graduated from New Paltz High School.
On September 20, 1978 in New Paltz NY, Debbie married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, William Doyne.
Debbie leaves behind her cherished husband, Billy; Mother, Georgina Ogno; Brother, George Peplinski; beloved pets, Max, Ginger and Bella and many friends who will miss her dearly.
Anyone who knew Debbie knew she loved to laugh and make others smile. She fought a hard 17 year battle with cancer with determination, courage and always humor.
A special thank you to HOSPICE of Ulster County and Dr. Julia Schaefer-Cutillio and her staff for their support and excellent care.
True to Debbie's spirit and generosity, she has selflessly donated her body to science to help further research in the fight against cancer.
Please join us at a luncheon in celebration of life for Debbie on May 5, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Shadows on Hudson, Poughkeepsie NY. Please RSVP or send a memory to the family at [email protected]
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019