Deborah J. Monteverdi

May 31, 1957 - November 21, 2020

Town of Newburgh, NY

Deborah J. Monteverdi, of the Town of Newburgh, entered into rest surrounded by her family, Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was 63.

Daughter of David R. and Isabel (Kopaskie) Nelson, she was born on May 31, 1957 in Newburgh, NY.

"Deb" a lifelong area resident was a retired bank teller for Key Bank working in both the Newburgh and Marlboro branches. She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church. Deb was fond of baking and tending to her garden and pool. She especially loved spending time with her beloved grandchildren and her dogs.

Deborah is survived by the love of her life, George J. Monteverdi, Sr., who she married in 1977; two sons, George J. (Shannon) Monteverdi, Jr. of Highland, NY and Michael J. Monteverdi of Kingston, NY; a daughter, Jennifer M. DeFabio of the Town of Newburgh; her friend and mother-in-law, Elsie Monteverdi; seven grandchildren, Nicole, Collin, Colby, Christian, Austin, Blake, Brandon, Isabella and Matthew. She also leaves behind four brothers, three sisters, and many nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank Hospice of Orange and Sullivan, especially Allison, Valerie, Iffy and Jasmine.

Visitation will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY.

A Funeral Service will take place 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Funeral Home with Fr, William Damroth officiating.

Due to the continued public health concerns, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time, please be respectful of your time visiting. Facial covering must be worn in the funeral home at all times, and social distancing must be practiced.

Cremation will be private at Cedar Hill Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Deborah's memory can be made to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.

Arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY 12550.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store