1/1
Deborah J. Monteverdi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deborah J. Monteverdi
May 31, 1957 - November 21, 2020
Town of Newburgh, NY
Deborah J. Monteverdi, of the Town of Newburgh, entered into rest surrounded by her family, Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was 63.
Daughter of David R. and Isabel (Kopaskie) Nelson, she was born on May 31, 1957 in Newburgh, NY.
"Deb" a lifelong area resident was a retired bank teller for Key Bank working in both the Newburgh and Marlboro branches. She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church. Deb was fond of baking and tending to her garden and pool. She especially loved spending time with her beloved grandchildren and her dogs.
Deborah is survived by the love of her life, George J. Monteverdi, Sr., who she married in 1977; two sons, George J. (Shannon) Monteverdi, Jr. of Highland, NY and Michael J. Monteverdi of Kingston, NY; a daughter, Jennifer M. DeFabio of the Town of Newburgh; her friend and mother-in-law, Elsie Monteverdi; seven grandchildren, Nicole, Collin, Colby, Christian, Austin, Blake, Brandon, Isabella and Matthew. She also leaves behind four brothers, three sisters, and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of Orange and Sullivan, especially Allison, Valerie, Iffy and Jasmine.
Visitation will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY.
A Funeral Service will take place 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Funeral Home with Fr, William Damroth officiating.
Due to the continued public health concerns, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time, please be respectful of your time visiting. Facial covering must be worn in the funeral home at all times, and social distancing must be practiced.
Cremation will be private at Cedar Hill Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Deborah's memory can be made to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY 12550.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
White, Venuto & Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service
Send Flowers
NOV
25
Funeral service
10:00 AM
White, Venuto & Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
White, Venuto & Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service
188 North Plank Rd
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 562-6550
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by White, Venuto & Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved