Deborah L Kane
April 6, 1961 - September 30, 2020
Yulan, NY
Deborah L. Kane, age 59, of Yulan, New York passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the Westchester Medical Center, Valhalla, New York. She was born on April 6, 1961 in Kenitra, Morocco, the daughter of the late Arthur F. and Fifyne Wazana Henderson.
Deborah worked a registered nurse for the Sullivan County Department of Public Health in Liberty, NY. She is survived by her husband, George C. Kane, Jr. at home; her two brothers, Solomon J. Henderson and his wife, Diane of Missouri and Hertzel D. Henderson of Maryland, several nieces and nephews.
Interment will took place on Tuesday, October 7, at St. Richmond Cemetery, Staten Island, NY.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
.