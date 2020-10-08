1/1
Deborah L. Kane
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deborah L Kane
April 6, 1961 - September 30, 2020
Yulan, NY
Deborah L. Kane, age 59, of Yulan, New York passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the Westchester Medical Center, Valhalla, New York. She was born on April 6, 1961 in Kenitra, Morocco, the daughter of the late Arthur F. and Fifyne Wazana Henderson.
Deborah worked a registered nurse for the Sullivan County Department of Public Health in Liberty, NY. She is survived by her husband, George C. Kane, Jr. at home; her two brothers, Solomon J. Henderson and his wife, Diane of Missouri and Hertzel D. Henderson of Maryland, several nieces and nephews.
Interment will took place on Tuesday, October 7, at St. Richmond Cemetery, Staten Island, NY.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home
154 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-3312
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved