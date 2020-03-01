|
|
Deborah Lawless Moore
August 3, 1977 - February 29, 2020
Middletown, NY
Deborah Lawless Moore left us on February 29, 2020. She was 42.
The daughter of Marjorie and John Lawless, Debbie was born in Bayside, New York on August 3, 1977. From the moment she could speak, her laughter was contagious; and from the moment she could walk, she marched to the beat of her own drum.
In addition to her parents, she leaves behind her sister, Jennifer Lawless; two sons, Shaun and Alec Martin and daughter, Annabella Moore, and husband, Cory Moore.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday March 3 at William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc., 1525 Burlingham Rd., Pine Bush. Burial will be private. The family will sit shiva on Wednesday, March 4, and Thursday March 5 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Debbie's parents' house.
Funeral arrangements were made by William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc.; to leave an online condolence please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020