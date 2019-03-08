|
Deborah Lee Rolff Golebiowski
November 16, 1951 - March 4, 2019
Town of Mt. Hope, NY
"Debbie", as she was known to everyone who knew her, was asked to join Our Lord on March 4, 2019 at the age of 67.
Debbie was born in Suffern, New York to William and Betty Richardson Rolff and grew up in Rockland County where she met her husband, Daniel Golebiowski.
A long time resident of Mt. Hope and mother to one of the larger families in town, having had five children with her husband. Debbie and Danny dated for three years and were married 44 years.
A talented and creative hairdresser for many years, Debbie loved her home, reading, her role as a wife, mother, grandmother, an avid NY Yankee fan and best friend to Danny.
She is survived by her mother, Betty McPherson of Etowah, NC; her husband, Daniel Golebiowski; and her children, William Golebiowski of North Brunswick, NJ, Thomas Golebiowski and fiancée, Kimberly Finn, John Golebiowski and fiancée, Sarah Lee Vine, and Joseph Golebiowski, all of Middletown, NY; one daughter, Catherine Harget and her husband, Christopher of Bloomingburg; grandchildren, Ella and Zoey Harget. Debbie had four sisters: Carol Hill and her husband, Jeff of Hollywood, FL, Robin Farr of Matamoras, PA, Sandra Huffel and her husband, Lawrence of Bayside, WI, and Nancy Bradford and her husband, Allen of Fort Myers, FL; brother-in-law, Hollis Farr of Westbrookville, NY, and many nieces and nephews.
Debbie was pre-deceased by her father, William Rolff.
The extended family would like to offer most heartfelt gratitude to Orange Regional Medical Center, Middletown, NY, and Montefiore University Hospital, Bronx, NY, Sapphire Nursing and Rehab Center, Goshen, NY and Dr. David Jaeger, Dr. David Kaufman, Medical Staff, Nurses and Aides for the tremendous care that they provided to Debbie during her last few months.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, March 11 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12 at The National Shrine of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Carmelite Drive, Middletown, NY. Burial will follow in the family plot in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Middletown, NY, with Fr. Timothy Ennis, O.C. officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Deborah's name to The Shrine of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Carmelite Drive, Middletown, NY 10940.
Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Applebee-McPhillips. www.applebeemcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019