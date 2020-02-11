|
Deborah M. Beams
October 2, 1957 - February 10, 2020
Monroe, NY
Deborah M. Beams passed away peacefully with her beloved family by her side on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Orange Regional Medical Center, in Wallkill, NY. She was 62 years old.
Daughter of the late Charles and Anne Wood, she was born in Bronx, NY, on October 2, 1957.
Deborah was a bus attendant for Monroe Woodbury School District in Central Valley, NY. She was also a member of Sacred Heart Church in Monroe, NY. When diagnosed with leukemia in 2018, Debbie remained dedicated in her will to fight her illness. She remained a brave and strong-willed woman, even throughout her final weeks. Debbie was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.
Survivors include her loving husband, Rickey Beams, Sr; her two children: Charlene Lewis and her husband Stephen, of Milton, NY and Rickey Beams, Jr. and his fiancé Christine Caldwell of Monroe, NY; her siblings; Karen Talerico of Maybrook, NY, Sean Wood of Tampa, FL, Sandra Jones of Lexington, SC, and Dallas Wood, of Covington, GA.; her granddaughter, Angelina Lewis and many nieces and nephews.
Deborah was predeceased by her sister, Melissa Carson and by her granddaughter, Isabella Lewis.
Visitation will be held form 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 13th at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 14th at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Rd., Monroe, NY. Interment will follow at St. Anastasia Church, 21 N Main St, Harriman, NY 10926
In lieu of flowers or donations, we ask that you take a moment to hug your loved ones and friends. Time waits for no one. And always remember what is the most important; family, friends and the memories we create with them.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 sqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020