Deborah M. Grassfield
September 11, 1951 - November 3, 2019
Middletown, NY
Deborah M. Grassfield of Middletown, a former Taxi-Driver for Syndicate 1181 in Middletown, NY, passed away on November 3, 2019 at her home. She was 68. The daughter of the late William E. and Elsie Webber Hock Jr., she was born on September 11, 1951 in Middletown, NY.
She was the widow of Paul Grassfield.
Survivors include her sisters: Sharon Hock of Middletown, Susan Hock of Georgia, Brenda Merced of West Virginia, Kathleen Hock of Cohoes and Roxanne Hock of Middletown; her brothers: Edward Hock, Gary Hock, and Jeffrey Hock all of Middletown and Scott Hock of Tennessee. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019