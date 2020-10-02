1/
Deborah Rose Kotite
September 21, 2020
New Windsor and New York City, NY
Beloved daughter, sister and aunt, Deborah was the fourth child of Albert and Antoinette Kotite. She was named after her grandmothers, Adeebah Kotite and Rose LoBianco. She spent many summers in Beaver Dam Lake as a child and most recently resided in New Windsor and New York City. Deborah was a distinguished graduate of Tufts University and Marymount School, where she was President of the student body. She was proficient in many languages.
Deborah was an exceptionally vibrant, kind and compassionate person, who always lent a helping hand to those less fortunate. She will be lovingly remembered for her volunteer service with the elderly and her generosity to the charities listed below. She was a talented chef, successful real estate agent and lover of nature and animals. Deborah was a free spirit, who loved to travel, meet people and explore new places. She was a dear friend to many and loved by all.
Deborah is survived by her three brothers: Edward, Sonny and Peter; her sister, Toni; her long-time companion, Kevin MacDonald and the Cascino family, all of whom will sorely miss her. May she rest in peace.
Viewing will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 5 at David T. Ferguson Funeral Home, 20 North Street, Washingtonville, NY. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 6 at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, NY 10950. Deborah will be laid to rest at Bethlehem Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to any of the following charities: City Harvest, Guiding Eyes for the Blind, Backpacks for Kids, World Wildlife Fund, Ocean Conservancy, Fresh Air Fund, Newburgh Habitat for Humanity, Central Park Conservancy or PBS Channel 13.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
David T. Ferguson Funeral Home
20 North Street
Washingtonville, NY 10992
8454969106
