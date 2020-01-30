Home

POWERED BY

Services
William M Gagan Funeral Home Inc
1525 Burlingham Rd
Pine Bush, NY 12566
(845) 744-6008
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
William M Gagan Funeral Home Inc
1525 Burlingham Rd
Pine Bush, NY 12566
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
William M Gagan Funeral Home Inc
1525 Burlingham Rd
Pine Bush, NY 12566
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Good
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah S. Good


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah S. Good Obituary
Deborah S. Good
April 10, 1954 - January 28, 2020
Middletown, NY
Deborah S. Good, a retired Teaching Assistant for EJ Russell Elementary School in Pine Bush and longtime resident of the area passed away on Tuesday January 28, 2020 at The Fishkill Center for Rehabilitation in Beacon, NY. She was 65.
The daughter of the late Joseph Kruger and Jeanette Brauer, she was born on April 10, 1954 in Queens, NY. Deborah enjoyed working with children and loved her job.
Survivors include her children: Jay Good and his wife Libby of Tennessee, Shaun Good and his wife Angela of Huguenot, and daughter Tiffany Good of Monroe; five grandchildren: Austin, Hayden, Vincent, Gavin, and Ava; sister, Diane Riner of Smithtown; and brother, Charlie Kruger and his wife Jenny of Goshen.
Deborah is predeceased by her husband of 41 years, Terry Good.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, February 2nd at the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc. 1525 Burlingham Rd Pine Bush, NY. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday February 3rd at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the family plot at New Prospect Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the at . To leave an online condolence, please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -