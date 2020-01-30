|
|
Deborah S. Good
April 10, 1954 - January 28, 2020
Middletown, NY
Deborah S. Good, a retired Teaching Assistant for EJ Russell Elementary School in Pine Bush and longtime resident of the area passed away on Tuesday January 28, 2020 at The Fishkill Center for Rehabilitation in Beacon, NY. She was 65.
The daughter of the late Joseph Kruger and Jeanette Brauer, she was born on April 10, 1954 in Queens, NY. Deborah enjoyed working with children and loved her job.
Survivors include her children: Jay Good and his wife Libby of Tennessee, Shaun Good and his wife Angela of Huguenot, and daughter Tiffany Good of Monroe; five grandchildren: Austin, Hayden, Vincent, Gavin, and Ava; sister, Diane Riner of Smithtown; and brother, Charlie Kruger and his wife Jenny of Goshen.
Deborah is predeceased by her husband of 41 years, Terry Good.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, February 2nd at the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc. 1525 Burlingham Rd Pine Bush, NY. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday February 3rd at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the family plot at New Prospect Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the at . To leave an online condolence, please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020